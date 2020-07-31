Rhodes State College Foundation awards student scholarships

LIMA – For the 2020-21 academic year, the Rhodes State College Foundation has 153 scholarship awards totaling $156,563 to award to students.

During the past 20 years, the foundation has awarded 2,123 scholarships to students, totaling $2.2 million through endowed and annual funds. Presently, the foundation has 60 endowed and annual scholarship funds.

This year’s scholarship applications are available beginning Aug. 17 at https://rhodesstatecollege.awardspring.com/.

Shelby County scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 academic year included Adrienne Endsley, Rhodes State Scholarship; Janell Greve, Borra Family Foundation Scholarship; Melissa Mayor, Nursing Scholarship; Alexis Quinlisk, Alberta M. Lee Scholarship; and Rachel Sailor, Dr. Norman and Margaret Browning Scholarship.

Founded in 1978, the Rhodes State College Foundation assists the college by developing partnerships and relationships with individuals, businesses and community organizations. The foundation generates financial support to increase the college’s viability, enhance opportunities for students and help provide more accessible and affordable education to current and future students.

Persons and organizations interested in establishing a scholarship may contact Kevin Reeks, vice president for institutional advancement, at 419-995-8081.