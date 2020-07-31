On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a presentation on the gateway landscaping and the annual city utilities report.

There will also be a discussion on golf carts golf carts, utility vehicles and low-speed vehicles and a towing services update.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.

Shelby County Commissioners

SIDNEY – The Board of Shelby County Commissioners will hold special meetings at 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Sidney High School auditorium, 1215 Campbell Road, Sidney.

The purpose of the meetings is to review the findings of a recently completed study on the county’s radio communications systems.

Attendees should use the east entrance to enter the building. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. Masks will be required.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney Records Commission will hold a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with commission members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting for providing rules for retention and disposal of records of the municipal corporation and to review applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records and schedules of records retention and disposition submitted by municipal offices.