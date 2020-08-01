125 years

August 1, 1895

The largest and most nicely arranged and most homelike camp around Sidney is that at Cedar Point, located about three miles east of the city along the east bank of Mosquito Creek a short distance south of the Pemberton Pike. The population at the census taken last night is 34 people. It has been incorporated, not under the laws of Ohio. The camp has its own board of education and eight teachers.

100 years ago

August 1, 1920

Quicker than a wink, the huge stocks of remnants disappeared at Thedieck’s Semi Annual Remnant Sale this morning. Or to be correct quicker than a click of the camera for although a photograph was taken but a few moments after the sale started, it shows many tables already bare of remnants but women standing by with arms full.

———

Two young boys in the second ward caught another boy about the same age Saturday evening and put him down a man hole to the sewer near the plant of the Slusser McLean Company. They put the lid on the hole and kept him there for some time before they released him.

75 years ago

August 1, 1945

The Sidney Recreation and the Sidney Dairy will tangle in the opening game of the Shelby County softball tournament at Harmon Field this evening. Three games are scheduled tonight with the Sidney Tool meeting Pemberton and Jackson Center tangling with Ross Products.

———

Petitions are on file today for membership on the board of education for Mrs. Harry Schieber and Wayne Bertsch. The members of the committee also voice their desire to have a woman on the board of education, stating the woman they have chosen to sponsor is “a mother and will have a woman’s viewpoint in the need of school children.”

50 years ago

August 1, 1970

Shelby County commissioners Thursday certified a $3 million bond issue to the board of elections to be placed on the ballot at the Nov. 3 election. The bond issue is part of a proposal to build a $6 million hospital for the county. The present Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney is considered too small and inadequate for the modern medical demands.

25 years ago

August 1, 1995

Monday was the first day on the job for two new officers with the Sidney Police Department, Kyle Lambdin and Richard Gillette. Lambdin, 32, is a native of the Sidney area and 1982 graduate of Sidney High School. Gillette, 31, of Dayton, is a graduate of Triad High School and has taken correspondence courses at Cal State University and Ohio University.

———

Wilson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has awarded eight $500 scholarships to area graduates pursuing degrees in various medical fields. Marianne Helmlinger, scholarship committee chairperson, reported that there were more than 50 applications. The recipients included: Cameo Schmidt, Sidney; Brent Hemmert, Wapakoneta; Christy Meyers, Botkins; Barbara Paulus, Russia; Kimberly Weir, Fort Loramie; Paula Huelskamp, Sidney; Laura Freisthler, Sidney; and Jennifer Yinger, Jackson Center.

———

Regina Seubert of Centerville assumed the Holy Angels principal’s post July 1, replacing James O’Leary, who resigned earlier this year. Other changes in staff this year will be the move of Angie Nerderman from sixth grade to second grade, and the addition of Mark Miller, who will join the sixth-grade teaching staff.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org