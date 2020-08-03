Shelby County Democratic Women award scholarship

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Democratic Women have announced Cheyenne Childs as the receipient of a $500 scholarship.

Childs is currently attending Edison State Community College where she is pursuing her associate in applied science and nursing degree. She is not the typical college student, as Childs is 40 years old and married with four children ages 13, 10, 5 and eight months. Childs is a graduate of Sidney High School and at age 17 began volunteering at The Alpha Center, Habitat for Humanity and Agape Distribution Center, as well as volunteering at Emerson Elementary events because she enjoys helping others.

This annual grant is supported by the volunteer work of the members of the Shelby County Democratic Women. To be eligible for this scholarship, the student must be a graduate of any Shelby County school and must have successfully completed one year of college.

There are no political preference questions on the application.

For further information, interested students may contact June Laughlin at 937-492-1366.