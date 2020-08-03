The old swimmin’ hole

Issac Snell, left, 15, clinging to a rope suspended from a tree, splashes his brother Maliky Snell, 13, both of Sidney, as Maliky clings to a tree branch, during a trip to a swimming hole on the Great Miami River recently. The boys say they have been going to the swimming hole with their other siblings almost every day this summer. The swimming hole is located along Veteran’s Memorial Walkway near Norwood Avenue. Both brothers are the children of Amanda Snell and Christopher Haley,