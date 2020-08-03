Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:13 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to an identity theft report.

-12:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Campbell Road at South Highland Avenue in Clinton Township.

-9:24 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a threats or harassment report at state Route 29 and 706 in Perry Township.

-3:29 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP at Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-9:11 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-5:06 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a car crashed into a field at Botkins Road at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.

-2:25 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was in the ditch with another vehicle attempting to pull it out in the 5000 block of Short Road in Cynthian Township.

-12:09 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at a residence in the 11500 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-5:59 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit with a search at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 north.

-5:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the report a strange package was received in the mail in the 4100 block of Paulus Road in Loramie Township.

-4:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at state Route 29 at West Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-1:12 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:28 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report someone put nails at the end of a driveway in the 114400 block of Runor Drive in Orange Township.

FRIDAY

-8:31 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies and Port Jefferson Police responded to a pursuit in the 17000 bloke of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

Village log

SATURDAY

-11:14 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to a crash at state Route 66 at Canal No. 1 Road in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-8:56 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a theft report in the 300 block of East Pike Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:47 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 2200 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-1:44 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2200 block of River Road in Orange

Township.

SUNDAY

-12:13 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-8:09 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the 9300 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-1:28 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 900 block of East Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-1:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-11:33 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-7:51 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

-11:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-1:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-10:55 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-8:24 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 800 block of Ann Place in Clinton Township.

-10:04 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.