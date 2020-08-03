Boy Scout to install hometown hero banners in Anna

ANNA – A Boy Scout detailed his plans for a military hometown hero banner project during the July 28 Anna village council meeting, an idea that was supported by council.

Joey Bruns, of Anna Boy Scout Troop 301, said he wants to lead a military hometown hero banner project targeting the 50 light poles down Main Street for his Eagle Scout project. The banners could be double-sided to feature 100 military heroes, and depending on funding, the project could be expanded.

Bruns has an application form that he’ll distribute to identify veterans who would be honored on the banners. He will contact the American Legion and utilize fellow Scouts and social media to seek submissions.

Donations and/or sponsors will be sought to pay for the cost of the banners for each individual.

Council member Ken Aselage and Fire Chief Tim Bender volunteered to help Bruns with his project.

Also during the meeting, council declared an emergency and passed an ordinance amending and replacing certain portions of the village’s zoning code as it pertains to swimming pools.

Administrator Mike Homan reported industrial/commercial Community Reinvestment Areas would go through their annual review July 31.

The zoning board of appeals will meet Aug. 6 to review a conditional use permit application from Kelly Berner to operate a one-chair salon in her home.

Directional hydrant flushing has been started. New flow meters at the water plant have been installed.

The public works department has started various road repairs in town. Homan will generate a post highlighting what has been done and what is to come regarding road repairs by the public works department.

Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer reported income tax non-filer letters have been sent out.

An additional $550 has been received in donations for the added projects in Rover’s Run dog park. Eagle Scout Andrew Millhouse will build benches and dog play/mobility equipment. Rover’s Run has been 100 percent funded by resident donations.

Mayor Mark Pulfer reported police statistics are available for review.

A proclamation was presented to Police Chief Scott Evans for his 10 years of service to the village of Anna. Evans retired July 31.

Contact was made July 28 regarding the proposed waterway release. The approval has not been given yet to proceed with the project.

The final design of the northeast drainage project is underway and should be completed in mid- to late-August. The project is set to go out for bid in September.

All of the properties on the property maintenance list have shown some progress with two properties fixing all of their issues.

The village hall lobby will continue to be closed through August, due to distancing requirements, and will be reevaluated at that time.

Invoices totaling $67,986.03 were presented for payment and approved.

The safety and refuse committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4. The finance and personnel committee will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 11.

The public works committee will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 25. There are a few small things left to look at on the South Street reconstruction.

The parks and recreation committee will not meet until further notice due to COVID-19 restrictions on events.