Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association visits Young’s Jersey Dairy

SIDNEY – Members of the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association were treated to a day of fun at Young’s Jersey Dairy on July 18.

The MVDSA, based in Dayton, provides information, resources and support to individuals with Down syndrome, their families and their communities. Founded in the late 1970s, the organization supports more than 250 families in the Miami Valley. The annual summer picnic at Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs is one way the MVDSA helps families connect and have fun each July.

The event, which is sponsored by Choice One Engineering, of Sidney and Loveland, included transportation, lunch and an afternoon of recreation at the dairy. Despite the heat, guests enjoyed putter golf, rides, tours and, of course, ice cream.

Typically, Choice One Engineering hosts a fundraising event that invites clients and friends to donate to the MVDSA. Funds raised by the generosity of attendees of the event then support the MVDSA’s annual picnic. Due to COVID-19, however, the event could not be held.

“We are continually impressed with the efforts and programs of the MVDSA,” Choice One President Matt Hoying said. “We didn’t want the effects of COVID-19 to disrupt what we feel is a great tradition for the MVDSA or providing a day away for their member families, so we helped sponsor the picnic despite not holding the fundraiser this year. The MVDSA is an organization that truly makes a positive impact in all of our communities, and we are honored to be able to support this program each year. We hope this annual picnic provided the member families with a fun day together amidst a rather atypical summer.”

The MVDSA also holds and supports other events throughout the year including the World Down Syndrome Day, Walk Your Socks Off and the annual Buddy Walk. More information is available on the organization’s website at mvdsa.org.