Ohio University students inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

ATHENS – Ninety-two students were inducted into the Lambda of Ohio University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa for the 2019-20 academic year.

Inductees were juniors and seniors from four Ohio University colleges: College of Arts & Sciences, College of Fine Arts, College of Health Sciences and Professions, and Honors Tutorial College, as well as the Center for International Studies.

2019-20 Inductees included Hayden Spurgeon, of Sidney, majoring in social work and women’s gender and sexuality studies, and Lydia Wendel, of Osgood, majoring in political science pre-law.

The Lambda of Ohio University Chapter arranged to ship all the inductees their membership certificates and purchased each an honor cord to wear during graduation.

“We wanted to do something special for them in light of the need to cancel the induction ceremony,” said Paul C. Milazzo, associate professor of history and president of the Ohio University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.

“In normal times, we would have celebrated the induction of these outstanding students with friends and family at our annual induction ceremony. Unfortunately, these are not normal times, and public health considerations forced the cancellation of the event this year. But that won’t stop us from acknowledging their hard work and dedication. Once again, we thank President M. Duane Nellis – a proud PBK member in his own right – for paying the initiations fee in full for all new members. He recognizes what an honor PBK membership is for them and for Ohio University. Our 80 percent acceptance rate – the highest ever – is a testament to his generosity.”

Phi Beta Kappa was originally founded in 1776. Its affiliation with Ohio University dates back 90 years, a heritage commemorated by the landmark clock situated at the entrance of Baker Center. Election to the society is one of the highest honors students can attain as undergraduates. It is universally acknowledged as a mark of scholastic distinction, viewed with great favor by graduate schools, professional schools and employers.