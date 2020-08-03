Meg Russell, 17, of Botkins, daughter of Mark and Holly Russell, shows her market goat at the Auglaize County Fair on Monday, August 3.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Delaney Higgins, 16, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jayson and Trish Higgins, shows her market goat at the Auglaize County Fair on Monday, August 3.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Danika Hulsmeyer, left, 12, daughter of Eric and Jennie Hulsmeyer, helps her family friend, Brenix Greve, 2, both of Botkins, daughter of Gina and Eddie Greve, feed one of the market goats Danika was showing at the Auglaize County Fair on Monday, August 3.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Goats shown at the Auglaize County Fair
