Emily Holthaus won 1st place, Honorable Mention - Makeover my Space Sr. at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Hannah Schneible won 1st place, Outstanding of the Day - Vet Science Horseless Horse at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Kavin Wiley won 1st place, Honorable Mention - Natural Rescources Self Determined at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Luke Homan won 1st Place, Outstanding of the Day Robotics Master at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Meredith Klein won 1st place, Honorable Mention - Archery Sr. at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Meredith Klein won Outstanding of the Day - Self Determined at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Abby Burkett won 1st place, Outstanding of the Day - Companion Animals at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Rylie Clune won Outstanding of the Day - Self Determined at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Weston Delaet won 1st place, Outstanding of the Day - Safe Use of Guns at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Archery, robots and more explored by fair winners
