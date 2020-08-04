125 years

August 4, 1895

A stranger bought about a dozen shirts at one of our clothing stores this morning at 50 cents apiece. He then started out and began selling them at from 55 to 75 cents apiece. He succeeded in selling the most of them, and would have sold many more had not another clothing man observed him peddling the shirts and had it stopped.

———

S.F. Root has finished taking the school census in Sidney for this year. It shows an increase of 43 over last year, with a total of 1,752 of which 910 are male and 824 are female.

100 years ago

August 4, 1920

Dr. Henry Hartman, of Marion, recently elected superintendent of the Sidney schools, will move to Sidney this week and occupy the Hollace Hunt home on Franklin Avenue.

———

Last Saturday afternoon it was reported to the police that the band of roaming gypsies which were driving through the city by auto had stopped here for a time to work their fortune telling craft.

75 years ago

August 4, 1945

A 75-plane formation roared overhead today as air force day was celebrated at Wright Field with an open house and with Maj. Gen. Hugh Kneer and Orville Wright, co-inventor of the airplane on the reviewing stand.

———

In a letter by C.N. Duckworth, a county granger – “Parking meters mean a direct slap at Sidney’s rural friends for they are the ones who will feel the brunt or in other words, stay out of your city as much as possible.”

50 years ago

August 4, 1970

Lehman High School’s 125-member marching band will take the field this fall in two different uniform types, but it’s going to be just one band. Lehman, as most people in the area know, is a union of Sidney Holy Angels and Piqua Central Catholic High Schools. Piqua Catholic and Holy Angels have shared the same band director for 12 years, Frank Neville Jr.

25 years ago

August 4, 1995

DALLAS (AP) – Baseball great Mickey Mantle told ABC’s “Good Morning America” program that he has lung cancer. “About two weeks ago doctors said they found a couple of spots of cancer in my lungs,” Mantle said. “Now, I’m taking chemotherapy to take care of the cancer.”

———

Linda Long quickly discovered there are no strangers at a Linda Convention. After all, everyone is on a first-name basis and there is no chance of mixing up or forgetting that name. Long, who resides in Sidney, attended the eighth annual event held July 14 through 16 in Columbus. And she’s making plans to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, for the next one in 1996.

———

HARDIN – To a grade school student, Bob Borchers’ stature of well over 6-foot alone would deter bad behavior. Although seemingly a giant next to a child, the longtime Oran resident and Hardin-Houston Local School District educator has a gentle disposition. Undoubtedly both attributes will serve him well as the new principal of Hardin Elementary School. He began work this week at his new post.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

