Making sweet treats and memories

Happy August everyone!

As I sit here at the computer, waiting for some wonderful idea to talk about this month I find myself with a case of writer’s block. Perhaps a quick snack would perk up my brain cells and jolt my creative juices awake. I head to the kitchen and scour the cabinets, freezer and refrigerator for something ooey, gooey and sweet. Nope, no luck because my husband and I are empty nesters and trying to eat healthier. So, as I drink a glass of water and crunch on the ice I start to think back to the snack times of yesteryear when my boys were young. They loved all sorts of sweets and they used to love helping me bake cookies! BINGO! My brain is jolted awake, but not by the ice water!

Did you know that Aug. 4 is national chocolate chip cookie day?!

It may be hot and muggy outdoors. But, crank up your air conditioning, put on your apron and fire up the oven! This is a day to bake dozens and dozens of chocolate chip cookies. Get those dusty recipes out, call the kids or grandkids to come over and have some fun!

I remember when the boys were little, baking cookies became more about which one could have the most flour on their shirt and who would get to lick the bowl than the actual job of mixing the dough. The giggles were many and the kitchen became a flour coated mess. But it was all worth it when those scrumptious, cookies came out of the oven. Of course, we had to have a bowl of vanilla ice cream to go with those hot gooey cookies! Whip cream sometimes came to join in the fun too!

Did You Know? Americans eat on average 18,928 cookies (all kinds) in their lifetimes. That is not hard to believe, I mean who doesn’t like cookies! The chocolate chip cookie was invented by Ruth Graves Wakefield, from Massachusetts, in 1938. Her husband ran the Tool House Inn, resulting in her cookies being call “Toll House” cookies. Nestlé bought the rights to the name, and the rest is history!

I know times are rather unusual right now, many of us are focused so much on the news of the day that we might forget to live in the day. Sometimes getting back to something so simple, so pure as baking cookies can actually help your mindset. It takes your focus away from what might be distressing and gets you to a place where smiles, giggles and happiness are abound — all because you get out the apron and flour.

I encourage you to take up your mixing spoons and have some fun making one of the most wonderful treats America has to offer. The results will be so much more than a cookie if you include family and friends. The memories you will “bake” will last far longer than those ooey, gooey chocolate chip cookies!

The Senior Center is still closed, awaiting our re-opening date from Gov. DeWine and the Restart Ohio plan. We are anxious for that to happen but also want to make sure everyone is staying safe and healthy. Watch our Facebook page for an announcement once we have an opening date. We are doing an Aluminum Can drive each Friday through the end of August from 10 a.m. to noon. If you have some cans piling up, bring them down to the center at 304 S. West Ave. and drive thru the parking lot, pop your trunk and the staff will do the rest.

Until I see you at the center,

Have a Blessed Day and Enjoy your Cookies!

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_HaleRachel.jpg

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.