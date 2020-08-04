Shelby County Junior Fair foods, clothing winners
Hannah Schneible, a member of Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club, won Best Construction for her “Clothing for Middle School” project during the Monday, July 20, Junior Fair prefair judging show.
Anna Meyer, a member of Russia Fashionettes, received an honorable mention for her entry in “Let’s Bake Quickbreads” during prefair foods judging held Monday, July 20.
Gwendolyn Schneible, a member of Russia Fashionettes, won Best of Construction for her project in “Terrific Tops” during the prefair judging on July 20.
Maycee Kipker, a member of Horse and Rider 4-H Club, won Best of Class in “Lets Start Cooking” and the Dorothy Duncan Award during prefair foods judging July 20.
Eliza Gariety, a member of Russia Fashionettes, won Best of Class for her entry in “Shopping Savy” in the July 20 prefair clothing judging.
Kieran Yarkosky. a member of Shelby County Livestock, won the Nutrition Award fir her “Global Gourmet” entry during the July 20 foods prefair judging.
Brooklyn Cruise, a member of Starting Farmers, received an Outstanding of the Day for her “Take a Break for Breakfast” project during Monday’s foods prefair judging.
Josephine Flaute. a member of McCartyville Producers of Shelby County, won the Shirley Johnson Award fo0r her project in Everyday Food and Fitness.
Kale Wiley, a member of Successful 4-H Club, won Best of Construction for her Sew Fun project.
Brianna Fitzgerald, a member of Shelby County Livestock, won Best of Construction for her Em-Bel-Lish project.
Madelyn Topp, a member of Botkins Livestock, won Best Construction for her – Sundresses and Jumpsuits project.
Ruth Ann Carity, a member of Fort Loramie Livestock, won the Nutrition Award for her Let’s Bake Quick Breads project.
Bethany Haverfield, a member of Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County, won Best Construction for her Creative Costumes project.
Evan Luthman, a member of Merry Mod Makers, won Outstanding of the Day and was a Shirley Johnson Award winner for his Beyond the Grill project.
Marie Ballas, a member of of Merry Mod Makers, received an Honorable Mention for her Global Gourmet project.
Emma Michael, a member of Scissors to Sheep 4-H Club, won Best Construction for her Clothing For Your Career project.
Madelyn Topp,a member of Botkins Livestock, won Best of Construction for her Dressed Up Formal Wear project.
Rayna Huddelston, a member of Merry Mod Makers, won Best of Construction for her Clothing for Middle School project.
Hadley Jackson, a member of Creative Clovers 4-H Club of Shelby County, won Outstanding of the Day with her Let’s Start Cooking project.