Police log

MONDAY

-11:53 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 1100 block of Michigan Street.

-6:59 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating a report a protection order was violated.

-8 a.m.: theft. Police received a report miscellaneous donated items were stolen at FISH on Michigan Street.

-1:27 a.m.: warrant. Ronny L. Jackson, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-7:27 p.m.: domestic violence. Ashley M. Hickman, 31, at large, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

SATURDAY

-12:35 p.m.: theft — deception. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of South Main Avenue, in which $300 was stolen.

THURSDAY

-6:57 a.m.: criminal damaging. A door, valued at $200, was reported damaged, along with the theft of jewelry valued at $3,000, in the 800 block of Linden Avenue.

-6:56 a.m.: theft. The theft of $100 worth of fuel was reported stolen in the 700 block of North Ohio Avenue.

July 29

-7:42 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive.

Crashes

Tambra A. Young, 62, of Piqua, was turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:56 p.m.

Young was traveling southbound on state Route 29 in the right lane when she attempted to turn east onto Washington Street and struck the southbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Donna J. Shoemaker, 66, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:29 to 7:09 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-6:57 to 9:24 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted two open burn investigations.

-3:45 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-10:14 a.m. to 11:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

