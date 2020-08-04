COVID-19 cases increase to 165

SIDNEY – Three new COVID-19 cases have were reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Tuesday morning. The cases were reported to the health department Monday.

In addition, 10 positive COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend. The department announced Monday. Four additional cases were reported late Friday also.

There are 165 confirmed cases in the county, with 22 total hospitalized.

Tuesday’s cases involve a man in his 50s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s.

Cases reported Monday morning involve a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 20 and s man in his 50s.

Cases reported Friday were a man in his 20s, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include five girls and two boys younger than the age of 10; seven girls and six boys in the age range of 10 to 19; 13 men and 12 women in their 20s; 11 men and 18 women in their 30s; nine men and 10 women in their 40s; 11 men and 13 women in their 50s; 17 men and eight women in their 60s; six men and eight women in their 70s; three men and four women in their 80s; and one man and one woman in their 90s.

Of the 162 cases, 79 men have tested positive, while 86 women have tested positive for the virus.

According to the health department’s weekly update, 109 Shelby County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and four people have died. A total of 52 people have not recovered yet. Three people remain in the hospital.

Of those testing positive, 8% of the confirmed cases are healthcare/first responders.

On Friday, the Auglaize County Health Department has reported 228 total cases (205 confirmed and 23 probable), 21 hospitalizations, 114 recovered cases, and five deaths of COVID-19. Of the 228 cases, 143 cases are female (63%) and 85 cases are male (37%) with an average age of 47. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

Auglaize County has experienced a total of 105 new cases from Friday, July 17, to Friday, July 31. Cases include three people in the 0-10 age range, nine in the 10-20 age range, 22 in the 20-30 age range, 16 in the 30-40 age range, 15 in the 40-50 age range, 23 in the 50-60 age range, eight in the 60-70 age range, four in the 70-80 age range and five in the 80-90 age range. Cases include 54 people from St. Marys, 30 from Wapakoneta, six from Minster, four from Cridersville, four from New Bremen, three from Botkins, two from New Knoxville and one from Waynesfield.

Miami County Public Health has 781 positive cases with 12 new cases reported Tuesday. Miami County has had 79 hospitalizations. The county has had 37 deaths. There are 552 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 21 new cases have been reported overnight. The county has 342 positive cases with 36 hospitalizations and 26 deaths. There are 70 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 246.

Darke County General Health District also posted on its Facebook page that the Nursing Division will be closing to the public for the next 14 days due to a COVID-19 exposure. The department will reopen on Monday, Aug.17. The staff will still be available by phone at 937-548-4196 ext. 224. Anyone with an appointment with the immunization clinic in the next two weeks will be contacted to reschedule the appointment. The Environmental Division will remain open during this time for permits and birth and death certificates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The public can reach the Environmental Division at 937-548-4196, ext. 209.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but we want to do our part to keep everyone safe and healthy,” the post concluded.

Logan County has had 126 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 10 hospitalizations. There are 84 recovered cases and 40 active cases. Two people have died in the county.

During Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 95,106 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 11,119 have been hospitalized with 2,593 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,570 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 51% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.