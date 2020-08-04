Voters say no

SIDNEY — Voters in the Sidney City Schools District said no to an emergency 7.3 mill, 10-year property tax levy during Tuesday’s special election.

Unofficial results were 1,591 for the levy and 1,809 against the levy. The unofficial results include absentee ballots.

“I’m disappointed,” said Superintendent Bob Humble. “We’ll decide at the next board meeting if it will be back on the November election. If we don’t get it passed, we’ll have list a full year of collections, which is $3.5 million.”

If approved, the levy would have generated $3.5 million annually for district operations.

Funds from the proposed emergency levy would have been used for general operating expenses of the district including supplies, materials, repairs, staffing needs and capital improvements.

A person with a home with a property value of $109,500 has an assessed value of $38,325, which is the amount used to establish what would be paid if the levy is approved. Every mill is $1 per $1,000 assessed value. So the property owner would pay $279.78 per year in additional taxes. Breaking the tax down further, it would be $139.89 per half, $23.32 per month or 78 cents per day.

This is the second time the district has placed the 7.3-mill levy on the ballot. The first time was in March 2020, when the election was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The final tally for the Sidney City Schools tax levy was 2,687 against the levy and 2,121 for the levy.

A total of 21.51% of registered voters in the school district voted Tuesday.

The Shelby County Board of Elections will certify the election on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at the board office.

