125 years

August 5, 1895

For two hours Saturday afternoon as much water fell at Anna as at any time in the past 10 years in the same length of time. The sewer back of Main Street, running from Pike Street to the railroad, overflowed, deluging all the lots with from one to three feet of water, in fact a portion of the town looked like a lake.

———

The people around Spencerville are oil mad. In addition to several other good flowing wells, one in which John H. Taft and G.E. Gyphers of Sidney have an interest, is the best well in Northwestern Ohio today.

100 years ago

August 5, 1920

The band of gypsies who were routed out of town by Chief of Police O’Leary Saturday, after they had relieved one young man of a $20 bill by the fortune telling route, are being “shooed” on everywhere they stop in this section. Like a swarm of mosquitoes they descended on a community in eastern Auglaize County and caused no end of trouble.

———

In the primary of August the 16th, the voters of Sidney will be asked to approve a three-mill levy for the public schools of the city. The request comes from the Board of Education. If the levy should fail, either the teachers and other board of education employees would have to go back to the miserable inadequate salary scale that prevailed two years ago or the school year would have to be shortened two or three months.

75 years ago

August 5, 1945

The Bellefontaine City team proved too powerful for the Sidney City team in the special softball attraction at Harmon Field last night and as a result Sidney ended up on the short end of a 7 to 3 score.

———

A news dispatch from aboard the U.S.S. Mobile in the Pacific reveals that O.B. Lindsey, Jr., seaman, first class, USNR, served aboard the light cruiser which ducked a dozen Kamikaze planes and suicide boats in order to move in close and smash more than 350 Japanese shore targets as her contribution to victory at Okinawa.

50 years ago

August 5, 1970

Following a successful weekend, the Shelby County fair today turns its spotlight on livestock judging, the crowning of a queen and king at 8 pm., and a donkey basketball game at 9 p.m. Including fairgoers admitted on membership and exhibitor passes, the total weekend crowd is estimated at around 9,000 persons.

———

It was Mrs. Robert Taft’s birthday and their first anniversary, but the dual observance Saturday found her and the congressman in Sidney late Saturday afternoon for a brief visit to the Shelby County Fair during a campaign swing across the state. They were met at the airport by Robert Glick, county GOP chairman, and Harry Faulkner, the congressman’s campaign chairman for Shelby County.

25 years ago

August 5, 1995

PHOTO – Twelve-year-old Crystal McMaster, and her dog, Michael, watch a screening of “Dogs! Dogs! Dogs!” a videocassette program donated to Amos Memorial Public Library by Echo Hills Kennel Club of Piqua.

———

BOTKINS – Development of the new community park was discussed during the July 25 dinner meeting of the Botkins Community Club, reported Patty Greve, club secretary. Stakes have been laid out for the new ball diamonds, and work has begun to lay out the cross country track.

———

PHOTO – Ground at Botkins High School is graded by Bill Elsass of BEEM Construction as preparations are made for an addition to the school. The addition will include the cafeteria, media center, vocational-agriculture and home economics facilities, science room, high school office, art room and industrial technology space.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

