Revivals to take place in August

SIDNEY — Hilltop Full Gospel Church will host a revival which will begin Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Country Gospel Christian Cowboy Dusty Aleman from Oklahoma will be ministring in song and the word will be delivered by Senior Pastor Tony Crowe.

On Monday, Aug. 10, and Tuesday, Aug. 11, the revival moves to the TLC Media Center in Dunkirk and will be held at 6 p.m. each evening.

On Aug. 12, it moves to the Lighthouse of Prayer in Marion, where Brother Dee Combs is the pastor and the singing and testimony will continue by Brother Dusty.

The revival will return to Hilltop on Thursday, Aug. 13.

All are welcome to attend the services. For more information, contact Pastor Tony Crowe at 567-225-8048. Free will offering will be taken and Dusty’s CDs will be available.