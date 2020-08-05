BOE approves placing levy on Nov. 4 ballot

SIDNEY — Less than a day after the results of the Aug. 4 special election were revealed, Sidney City Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 1 p.m. to place the tax levy back on the November General Election.

According to Superintendent Bob Humble, Wednesday was the filing deadline to have an issue placed on the Nov. 3 ballot.

With three members present to form a quorum — Linda Meininger, Mandi Croft and Michele Lott — the trio approved resolutions placing an emergency 7.3 mill tax levy on November’s ballot. Items approved were the resolution declaring it necessary to levy a tax in excess of the 10-mill limitation for the benefit of the district for the purpose of avoiding an operating deficit; and a resolution to proceed with submission of the tax levy.

Treasurer Mike Watkins also shared the auditor’s certificate so the board knew he had been in contract with the Shelby County Auditor for the resolution of necessity and the intent to approve the same millage for the levy. The auditor has to provide the certification of the exact millage for the levy for the board of elections.

The purpose of the 10-year levy is to ensure the district does not operate in a deficit. If approved, the levy would generate $3.5 million in new money for the district.

This will be the third attempt for passage of the levy. The first attempt in March/April saw the levy fail by a by a vote of 2,687 against the levy and 2,121 for the levy. During Tuesday’s election, the unofficial vote was 1,591 for the levy and 1,809 against the levy. The unofficial results included absentee ballots. The vote will be certified during the Shelby County Board of Election’s meeting on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

Also during the special meeting, Jason McLain, director of business operations, told the board the district is eligible for grants to exchange the lights at Sidney High School, Sidney Middle School, the board office and one other building to energy efficient LED lights.

The estimated cost of the project, said McLain, would cost around $500,000. With grants and rebates, it will cost the district between $180,000-200,000. He said after three to five years, the savings in electricity will have paid for the project.

The board’s next meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m.

