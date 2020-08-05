Hogs shown at Auglaize County Fair

People watch the market barrow show live on a video stream at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, August 5.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

One of the only booths at the Auglaize County Fair is a chainsaw carving demonstration.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ashton Ritter, 18, of New Bremen, daughter of Tony and Cresta Ritter, shows her market barrow at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, August 5.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins student Roslin Ruppert, 11, followed by her dad, Adam Ruppert, both of Wapakonta, tries to wrangle her market barrow towards the show arena at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, August 5. Roslin is also the daughter of Kristin Ruppert.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Avery Albers, 10, of New Knoxville, daughter of Amy Bruns and and Scott Albers, shows a market barrow at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, August 5.