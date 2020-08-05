People watch the market barrow show live on a video stream at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, August 5.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
One of the only booths at the Auglaize County Fair is a chainsaw carving demonstration.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Ashton Ritter, 18, of New Bremen, daughter of Tony and Cresta Ritter, shows her market barrow at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, August 5.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Botkins student Roslin Ruppert, 11, followed by her dad, Adam Ruppert, both of Wapakonta, tries to wrangle her market barrow towards the show arena at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, August 5. Roslin is also the daughter of Kristin Ruppert.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Avery Albers, 10, of New Knoxville, daughter of Amy Bruns and and Scott Albers, shows a market barrow at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, August 5.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Hogs shown at Auglaize County Fair
