UVCC releases school reopening plans

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center will begin the 2020-21 school year operating the first nine-week grading period in a blended learning model. With this plan, students will be assigned one of two rotation groups – A or B. They will attend school multiple days each week, depending on their group, for academic and career tech instruction. On the alternate days, they will be given remote-learning assignments to be completed at home.

The first day of school for students in Group B will be Thursday, Aug. 20. The first day of school for students in Group A will be Friday, Aug. 21.

“There are a number of advantages that make the blended model a great starting point for this school year,” said Dr. Nancy Luce, superintendent of UVCC. “This plan allows us to practice social distancing by reducing the number of students in the building each day by 50%, but still allows our students to receive hands-on and face-to-face instruction each week, which is vital to their ultimate success.”

Additionally, as guidelines and health conditions in the area change, the school can shift to other contingency options that have been created. In total, three specific plans have been developed by UVCC to meet the current public health concern.

As is standard throughout Ohio, masks are required to be worn by anyone who enters the Upper Valley Career Center campus.

“The safety of our staff and students is always our first priority, “said Luce. “Our team has developed a solid plan of safety protocols and cleaning procedures that align with industry standards so we can return to school as safely as possible.”

The full reopening plan can be found by visiting www.uppervalleycc.org and selecting the “Reopening Plan 2020-21” page.

Schedule pick-up day

The annual schedule pick-up Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 7 p.m. on the main campus.

“This is a great day for all students to come into school to pick-up their class schedule, uniforms, laptop, fill out forms, and ask any final questions they might have,” said Matt Meyer, director of Student Services.

There are several changes to this event for 2020. First, students are asked to bring only one parent or guardian with them to limit the overall number of people in the building. Secondly, students should enter the building, and go directly to their career tech lab. Instructors and staff members in each lab will hand-out items and help students with any questions they may have.

For additional information on reopening or any back to school needs of new and returning students, visit the Career Center website at www.uppervalleycc.org or call 937-778-1980.