125 years

August 6, 1895

Web Sterline won second place in a 10-mile bicycle road race at St. Paris yesterday. Sixty wheelmen entered the race.

———

Prof. Will L.C. Sturm, instructor in mathematics and Latin in the Central Ohio Normal College, at Danville, returned to Pemberton yesterday to spend the summer vacation with his friends. He had been reelected to the same position for next year.

100 years ago

August 6, 1920

Local baseball fans are very pleased at the opportunity to see the famous Dayton Marcos, one of the greatest teams in the United States, at Lakeside Park tomorrow afternoon when they line up against the fast going Elks in what promises to be the biggest event of the baseball season thus far.

———

L.D. Garwood, the local game protector, has stocked the Loramie reservoir with 2000 marble catfish and 2,500 large mouthed bass. The fish were hauled by truck from the St. Marys fish hatchery.

75 years ago

August 6, 1945

Sidney and Shelby County residents were among the great crowd which attended the climax of the five-day celebration of the 150th birthday of the Treaty Fort Green Ville held at Greenville Friday afternoon and heard U.S. Senator Harold H. Burton, representing the U.S. Treaty Celebration commission, hail the treaty of Green Ville as one of American’s greatest triumphs of diplomacy.

50 years ago

August 6, 1970

Queen Robbin Cottrel and King Nick Abbott were crowned before a large grandstand audience which watched the youth program Monday evening at the Shelby County Fair.

———

The designers and fashion houses say long is the length and soft the look for fall. The American Wool Council wants you to watch out for those crazy softies, come fall and winter. These are spiffy wools that softened silhouettes call for. They include fleeces, meltons, plushes and all the brushed wools that add the extra pizazz for the 70s look, says the Council.

25 years ago

August 6, 1995

The River’s Edge Sports Bar, 1455 Riverside Drive, will celebrate its grand opening Saturday with a special meal for patrons. Partner Dan Schulze said business at the bar has been brisk. To accommodate the growing number of customers, the parking lot has been doubled in size.

———

PHOTO – Marla Bayliss, a registered technologist at Wilson Memorial Hospital, and Carol Frasure, a registered technologist with Mid American Imaging Inc., check out a display terminal on board the $992,000 mobile MRI unit purchased jointly by the newly formed West Central Ohio Hospital Consortium Ltd. The consortium includes Wilson Memorial Hospital and four area hospitals.

———

NEW YORK (AP) – Talk about Anticipation: Fans bought all 10,000 tickets to a Carly Simon and James Taylor concert in less than an hour. Tickets for the Aug. 30 benefit on Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., sold for $20, $30 and $100. Most tickets were sold by telephone.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

