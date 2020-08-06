Land Bank efforts lead to revitalization

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. saw the progress its efforts have contributed to during its monthly meeting on Aug. 4.

Land Bank Director Doug Ahlers showed the group before and after photos of 16377 County Road 25A, Anna. The Land Bank demolished two buildings on the property then sold it in October to a new owner who built a house and a business.

“He didn’t let any grass grow under his feet,” Ahlers said. “He went right out there and attacked it. Some good things happen when we take things down.”

Along with cleaning up an eyesore, the Land Bank was able to make a little money on the County Road 25A property, Ahlers said.

In total, the Land Bank has acquired 91 properties. It has demolished 76 and sold 14 of them.

The Land Bank recently acquired a property at 310 Enterprise Ave., Sidney, that likely will be demolished.

The Land Bank demolished the house at 632 Second Ave., Sidney. There are several people interested in buying the property and building on the lot, Ahlers said. The property will be sold through a sealed bid.

In the past month, the Land Bank had $21,360.51 in expenses, the biggest being $14,725 for demolition costs, Treasurer John Coffield said. The group had $2,700 in revenue from the sale of 406 N. Miami Ave., Sidney.

One person has requested to donate a property to the Land Bank, Ahlers said. The man has multiple properties, some which are next to properties the Land Bank owns.

“We might be able to get usable lots so that you get somebody to build on them if we had two lots together,” Ahlers said, adding his preference is for the man to maintain or sell his properties.

The Land Bank has a number of properties in foreclosure including a property owned by Gary Waters at 326 W. Park St. in Sidney, a property owned by Richard Dulaney at 16999 County Road 25A in Botkins, a property owned by Barbara Schloss at 304 High St. in Port Jefferson and a property owned by Larkin Davis at 212 Sophia Ave. in Sidney.

Ahlers also reported the Land Bank’s 2018 and 2019 state audit is nearing completion.

The Land Bank’s next meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Shelby County Annex.

This was the condition of a property at 16377 County Road 25A, Anna, before the Shelby County Land Bank acquired it and cleaned it up. Courtesy photo A man bought the property at 16377 County Road 25A, Anna, from the Shelby County Land Bank and built a new house and business. Courtesy photo

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

