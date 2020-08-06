Sidney American Legion to host blood drive

SIDNEY –The Sidney American Legion Post 217 will host a community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1265 North Fourth Ave., Sidney. The blood drive is sponsored by the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County but will be held at the American Legion post until further notice.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Remy’s Hall will host a two-day community blood drive at 101 Remy St. Russia to help maintain the summer blood supply.

Community Blood Center is seeking new donors to help meet the demand for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Donations can be scheduled at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

The CBC COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) program is now open to donors who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by blood test. Learn how to help COVID-19 patients by donating CCP at www.GivingBlood.org.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.