Shelby County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday evening, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 175.

The new cases include a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include five girls and two boys younger than the age of 10; seven girls and six boys in the age range of 10 to 19; 13 men and 12 women in their 20s; 11 men and 18 women in their 30s; 11 men and 10 women in their 40s; 13 men and 13 women in their 50s; 18 men and nine women in their 60s; eight men and 10 women in their 70s; three men and four women in their 80s; and one man and one woman in their 90s.

Of the 175 cases, 86 men have tested positive while 89 women have tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-two Shelby County residents have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and four have died.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 272 total cases (238 confirmed and 34 probable), 23 hospitalizations, 114 recovered cases and five deaths of COVID-19. Of the 272 cases, 167 cases are female (62%) and 105 cases are male (38%) with an average age of 48.

The 258th case is an 89-year-old woman who is hospitalized. The 259th case is a 77-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 260th case is an 82-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 261st case is a 43-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 262nd case is a 47-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 263rd case is an 8-year-old girl who is self-isolating at home. The 264th case is an 89-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 265th case is an 18-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 266th case is a 68-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 267th case is a 55-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 268th case is a 78-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 269th case is a 68-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 270th case is an 18-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 271st case is a 59-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 272nd case is a 31-year-old man who is self-isolating at home.

Since July 17, there have been a total of 149 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County.

“COVID-19 is community spread and affecting ALL areas of the county,” a post on the Auglaize County Health Department Facebook page states. “The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) pleads to the citizens of Auglaize County to take the precautions to protect themselves and those around them from the spread of COVID-19. We need cooperation from the public to slow the spread of the virus in our community. The numbers below represent statistics of the age demographics and areas affected during this time frame.”

Cases since July 17 include six people in the 0-10 age range, 13 in the 10-20 age range, 26 in the 20-30 age range, 22 in the 30-40 age range, 20 in the 40-50 age range, 28 in the 50-60 age range, 16 in the 60-70 age range, nine in the 70-80 age range and nine in the 80-90 age range. Cases include 66 people from St. Marys, 47 from Wapakoneta, 14 from Minster, six from Cridersville, five from New Bremen, five from Waynesfield, three from Botkins and three from New Knoxville.

Miami County Public Health has 811 positive cases with 23 new cases reported Thursday. Miami County has had 81 hospitalizations, including two new hospitalizations, and 37 deaths. There are 569 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county’s 27th COVID-19 death on Wednesday. Darke County has 360 positive cases with 41 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. There are 77 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 256.

Logan County has had 126 positive cases of COVID-19. There are 84 recovered cases, 40 active cases and one current hospitalization. Two people have died in the county.

Mercer County, which has the highest per capita rate of infection in the state, was raised to Level 3 on Ohio’s public health advisory system. It is one of 11 red counties on the advisory map, those at Level 3, along with Allen, Cuyahoga, Erie, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Lucas, Marion, Medina and Montgomery. Level 3 counties are experiencing very high exposure and spread of COVID-19.

“Mercer County is our most concerning county in the state right now,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement Thursday. “The daily case rates in Mercer County have increased more than 200% in recent weeks, and they have had significant community spread. Citizens, businesses and local officials in Mercer County need to do everything they can to undertake the mitigation efforts we know slows the spread of the virus — social distancing, wearing masks, good hand washing hygiene and reducing interactions with anyone outside your household.”

Shelby County is Level 2 on Ohio’s public health advisory system, meaning there is increased exposure and spread of COVID-19, along with Auglaize, Darke, Logan and Miami counties. Champaign County is Level 1, the lowest level of concern.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 97,471 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 11,366 have been hospitalized with 2,627 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,618 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 51% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.