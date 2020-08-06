Police log

THURSDAY

-12:47 a.m.: warrant. Justin P. Depinet, 37, Sidney, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-12:44 a.m.: breaking and entering. Miscellaneous vape products, valued at $20, were reported stolen at Epic Vapes on Michigan Street.

-12:19 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a criminal trespass report in the 1200 block of Childrens Home Road.

WEDNESDAY

-7:05 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident from a traffic stop at River Road at South Main Avenue in which narcotics were seized.

-7:02 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a debit card and 40 Neurotin pills were reported stolen in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-5:41 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Izaiah N. Brandon, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on aggravated menacing charges.

-4:41 p.m.: counterfeiting. Ten counterfeit $20 bills were reported received at Walmart on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Mary L. Miller, 68, of Versailles, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:33 a.m.

Miller was facing the east on state Route 47 waiting to turn north onto Fourth Avenue when she turned into the path of a westbound vehicle on state Route 47. Miller told police she thought the vehicle, driven by Patricia E. Puckett, 72, of Sidney, was making a southbound turn, but Puckett was westbound in the construction zone in transition from one lane to the other westbound lane and had used her turn signal to change lanes and was not turning south onto Fourth Avenue.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:53 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-2 to 11:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-11:55 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to fire alarm.

-1:41 to 4:25 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

