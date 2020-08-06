Albert Vonderhuevel, 16, of Botkins, son of Dan and Candy Vonderhuevel, practices going through a gate while waiting to compete at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, August 6.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Tobiah Wittenbrink, 10, of New Bremen, son of Debbie and Dale Wittenbrink, shows his rooster at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, August 6.
A horse and a rooster at the Auglaize County Fair
