125 years

August 7, 1895

The members of Cedar Point Camp, after a several weeks’ outing, broke camp last night and returned home this morning. The camp, in connection with members of Camp de Bum and Camp Pasco, their two neighbors, presented Samuel Wagoner, the owner of the ground on which they camped, and his wife with a handsome set of rocking chairs as remembrances of the kindness received.

100 years ago

August 7, 1920

Already more than 20 special cars have been scheduled on the Western Ohio for next Saturday when Democrats and Republicans make the pilgrimage to Dayton to attend the notification ceremonies at the fairground south of Dayton. The largest crowd ever assembled in Dayton is looked for on Saturday when the official notification of his nomination as the Democratic candidate for President is made to James M. Cox.

75 years ago

August 7, 1945

As the date of Thursday, August 16th moves closer the committees heading the plans for the Holy Angels parish picnic advance, and Picnic Chairman Norbert Pointner and his assistant James Zimmermann announce this annual outing will be as enjoyable as those of former years.

———

T/Sgt. Norris C. “Pug” Cromes, is a member of the most cited unit in the European theater of operations – the 27th fighter group – the unit just revealed to have flown escort for President Truman on his trip to Berlin to attend the Big Three conference.

50 years ago

August 7, 1970

If plans continue to go smoothly a new Shelby County dog pound could be built before the end of this year. Commission chairman John Gepfrey announced Tuesday that the three-man board approved building plans submitted by Freytag & Freytag, Sidney architects. The pound will be built on Clem Road near the Sidney sewage plant. The site, owned by the county, is on the east side of the Miami River, just south of the city.

25 years ago

August 7, 1995

BELLEFONTAINE – Ryan Coyne of Sidney (Fairlawn) won his division and Brian Ellis of Anna finished second in another division of the fourth annual Ken Cooper Memorial Youth Golf Tournament held July 27 at Cherokee Hills Golf Course. Coyne shot a 76 to take first place in the age 14-15 division. Finishing two shots behind with scores of 78 were Andy Reiss of Anna and Mike New of Sidney; while Justin Richardson had a 79.

———

As Dan Graf walks down the hallways of Whittier Elementary School these days, his footsteps are all he hears. But he is looking forward to the time a few weeks from now when the building will be teeming with youngsters returning for a new school year. Graf will be there to greet them as the new principal. He replaces Judi York, who requested to be reassigned as a classroom teacher.

———

J. Oliver Amos, chairman of the board, emeritus, of Amos Press Inc., will be honored by the American Numismatic Association as founder of Coin World and for his vision in pioneering a weekly publication for the coin collecting hobby.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

