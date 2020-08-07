Shelby County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and Thursday evening, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 187.

The new cases include a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 50s. a man in his 70s, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 40s. .

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include five girls and two boys younger than the age of 10; seven girls and six boys in the age range of 10 to 19; 13 men and 14 women in their 20s; 11 men and 19 women in their 30s; 11 men and 11 women in their 40s; 14 men and 14 women in their 50s; 19 men and 13 women in their 60s; nine men and 10 women in their 70s; three men and four women in their 80s; and one man and one woman in their 90s.

Of the 187 cases, 89 men have tested positive while 98 women have tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-four Shelby County residents have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and four have died.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 272 total cases (238 confirmed and 34 probable), 23 hospitalizations, 114 recovered cases and five deaths of COVID-19. Of the 272 cases, 167 cases are female (62%) and 105 cases are male (38%) with an average age of 48.

The 258th case is an 89-year-old woman who is hospitalized. The 259th case is a 77-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 260th case is an 82-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 261st case is a 43-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 262nd case is a 47-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 263rd case is an 8-year-old girl who is self-isolating at home. The 264th case is an 89-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 265th case is an 18-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 266th case is a 68-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 267th case is a 55-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 268th case is a 78-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 269th case is a 68-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 270th case is an 18-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 271st case is a 59-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 272nd case is a 31-year-old man who is self-isolating at home.

Since July 17, there have been a total of 149 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County.

“COVID-19 is community spread and affecting ALL areas of the county,” a post on the Auglaize County Health Department Facebook page states. “The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) pleads to the citizens of Auglaize County to take the precautions to protect themselves and those around them from the spread of COVID-19. We need cooperation from the public to slow the spread of the virus in our community. The numbers below represent statistics of the age demographics and areas affected during this time frame.”

Cases since July 17 include six people in the 0-10 age range, 13 in the 10-20 age range, 26 in the 20-30 age range, 22 in the 30-40 age range, 20 in the 40-50 age range, 28 in the 50-60 age range, 16 in the 60-70 age range, nine in the 70-80 age range and nine in the 80-90 age range. Cases include 66 people from St. Marys, 47 from Wapakoneta, 14 from Minster, six from Cridersville, five from New Bremen, five from Waynesfield, three from Botkins and three from New Knoxville.

Miami County Public Health has 819 positive cases. Miami County has had 82 hospitalizations and 38 deaths. There are 581 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported another increase in case numbers Friday. The county has 384 positive cases with 43 hospitalizations. There have been 27 deaths and 256 people have recovered. There are 101 active cases.

The agency posted on Facebook, “Unfortunately, we have another increase in case numbers today. As we have stated before, information on case numbers from long-term care facilities will be reported to ODH and they are giving out that information on Wednesdays. The numbers today include both community spread and long-term care facilities. We appreciate your cooperation with helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to call if you have questions. ODH can be reached at 1-800-4-ASK-ODH and the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 5. Thank you and enjoy the weekend!”

Logan County has had 140 positive cases of COVID-19. There are 94 recovered cases, 44 active cases and one current hospitalization. Two people have died in the county.

Mercer County, which has the highest per capita rate of infection in the state, was raised to Level 3 on Ohio’s public health advisory system. It is one of 11 red counties on the advisory map, those at Level 3, along with Allen, Cuyahoga, Erie, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Lucas, Marion, Medina and Montgomery. Level 3 counties are experiencing very high exposure and spread of COVID-19.

“Mercer County is our most concerning county in the state right now,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement Thursday. “The daily case rates in Mercer County have increased more than 200% in recent weeks, and they have had significant community spread. Citizens, businesses and local officials in Mercer County need to do everything they can to undertake the mitigation efforts we know slows the spread of the virus — social distancing, wearing masks, good hand washing hygiene and reducing interactions with anyone outside your household.”

Shelby County is Level 2 on Ohio’s public health advisory system, meaning there is increased exposure and spread of COVID-19, along with Auglaize, Darke, Logan and Miami counties. Champaign County is Level 1, the lowest level of concern.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 98,675 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 11,447 have been hospitalized with 2,641 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,652 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 51% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.