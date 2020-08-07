Police log

FRIDAY

-4:32 a.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating a domestic incident.

-12:08 a.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East Court Street.

THURSDAY

-11:51 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report vehicle parts had been damaged and vehicles had been entered without permission in the 400 block of Poplar Street.

-10:20 p.m.: using weapons with intoxicated. Police responded to the 100 block of West Court Street on the report of a person with a gun. An investigation is ongoing.

-8:28 p.m.: possessing drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident in which heroin seized and drug equipment was found.

-2:48 p.m.: theft — without consent. A tool kit containing miscellaneous tools, totaling $250, and a set of sunglasses were reported stolen in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-10:53 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported to police.

-9:38 a.m.: theft. A total of $100 worth of miscellaneous CDs and movies was reported stolen out of a 2014 Chrysler in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-7:02 p.m.: theft — without consent. A debit card, 40 Neurotin pills, and a Poulan Pro leaf blower were reported stolen in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

MONDAY

-12:54 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report mud had been put on the windows and body of a black 2003 Hyundai in the 1500 block of East Court Street.

Crashes

Linda Christine Fout, 73, of Jackson Center, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:37 a.m.

Fout was traveling eastbound on Court Street in the right lane when she made a left turn onto Fourth Avenue and was hit by the westbound vehicle on Court Street that was driven by Tammy Lynn Lawson, 34, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

