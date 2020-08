Goodbye

Audra Fetter, of Waynesfield, pets the Auglaize County Fair grand champion market barrow at the Auglaize County Fair on Friday, August 7. All the other animals had been removed from the fairgrounds except some of the champion animals who were waiting for a meat company to butcher them. Fetter had gotten to know the grand champion barrow because a relative of hers had raised it. With Fetter is her dog, Izzy.