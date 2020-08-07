On the agendas

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — Anna Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the board room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the treasurer, superintendent, accept resignations, approve the remote learning plan approve employment contracts and to hold an executive session to discuss personnel.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Council will be introduced to six ordinances and they are:

• To amend a sub-section of the zoning code to reflect the abolition of the position of assistant city manager/public works director;

• To amend schedule d of pay table ii, to reflect the abolition of the position of assistant city manager/public works director;

• To levy special assessments for the construction and replacement of certain described curb and gutters in the city of Sidney;

• To create and designate an outdoor refreshment area (DORA) within the city of Sidney and establishing requirements to ensure public health and safety within the DORA;

• To assess the cost of demolishing dangerous buildings;

• To enact and adopt a supplement to the code of ordinances for the city of Sidney.

It is expected for council to adopt two resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize a cash advance from the general fund to the law enforcement Diversion Program Grant Fund of the city of Sidney;

• To accept the plat titled “TCFC Investments Replat;

There will be a discussion on the evaluation of the downtown parking amnesty program.

Council will also go into an executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Aug.10, at 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center located at 310 Davis St. Council will be practicing social distancing to allow the meetings to be open to the public, Council asks that visitors wear a mask when attending. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. Council will also have hand sanitizer available to use as well.

Items on the agenda include reading of ordinances dealing with a community reinvestment area agreement with TRED Properties and vacating a potion of an alley in the village; resolutions to execute and file an application with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission for funding for South Main, East Pike, South Fork and North Fork streets reconstruction; reports from the finance, utility, wage and benefit,, safety and public property committees; department reports from the police, fire and administrator.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing to discuss the use of Federal IDEA and Title I funds.

Other items on the agenda include adopting student and parent handbooks, award service contracts approve the purchase of a school bus, approved athletic salary schedule and hear reports from the superintendent, principals and board members.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — Botkins School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. in the media center at the school.

Items on the agenda include an executive session, approval of administrative contracts, hiring of -personnel, approval of bus routes, an agreement with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer and approval of volunteers for the district.