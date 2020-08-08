125 years

August 8, 1895

County Auditor Laughlin has completed his report for the Auditor of State on personal property. Among other things it shows 8,901 horses in the county, valued at $344,039; cattle 14,018, valued at $203,000; mules 124, valued at $4,110; sheep 8,414, valued at $18,206; hogs 19,184, valued at $69,245; the number of carriages 2,008, valued at $59,367; pianos and organs 639, valued at $24,551. There were 19 dogs returned for taxation, their valuation being $700. The number of male dogs in the county reported is 1,752, the number of female dogs, 62.

100 years ago

August 8, 1920

Before the largest crowd of the season, numbering slightly more than 1,000 fans, the local Elks baseball team staged one of their thrilling finishes and pulled out on the winning end of the big game yesterday by the close score of 4 to 2. It was one of the greatest victories ever won by the local club, as the Marcos are rated right up among the top notchers, and any team which defeats them has to play real baseball.

———

Sheriff Ed. McVay is minus one of his star boarders. He did not break jail but simply walked away by permission of the Sheriff, quietly slipping away while the Sheriff was not looking. He has been gone since the first part of the week and is said to be in Troy.

75 years ago

August 8, 1945

The U.S. today won the world race to produce and use the atomic bomb – the most powerful explosive force in the universe. Announcement was made by President Truman and the war department just 16 hours after the first bomb blasted the important Japanese industrial city of Hiroshima.

———

Ohio is facing the most drastic curtailment of soft drinks of the war, officials of the Ohio Bottlers’ association disclosed today. Bottlers’ sugar supplies have been cut to 50 percent of the 1941 quota.

50 years ago

August 8, 1970

Already an assured success, the 110th Shelby County Fair ends a six-day run late tonight following its major grandstand attraction – a demolition derby. More than 50 cars were entered in the derby as of noon, according to Marvin Sollmann, fair manager. The fair board reported that some 2,128 persons paid their way into the grandstand at the 1969 derby which was won by Dan Helman, Sidney.

25 years ago

August 8, 1995

Preparations are being made for The Way International’s 24th annual Rock of Ages to begin Sunday near New Knoxville. An estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people are expected to attend, traveling from all 50 states and 37 foreign countries.

———

PHOTO – Dan Hemm, owner of Dan Hemm Pontiac-Buick-GMC Trucks talks with Steve Martin, general sales manager of the dealership. Earlier this week, Hemm assumed full ownership of the Sidney dealership, which was formerly Langhorst-Hemm. The Langhorst family had been associated with the dealership since its founding in 1928.

———

With less than a week in his new job, Ben Edmonds already misses the work as principal of Parkwood Elementary School. After serving as principal 11 years, Edmonds was hired last month by the Sidney Board of Education to the new full-time position of director of pupil services. Edmonds had split his time between being principal and pupil services director the past 10 years. Replacing Edmonds as principal of Parkwood Elementary School is Pam Higgins, who had been assistant principal of Bridgeview Middle School the past two years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

