Miss Chick contestants announced

VERSAILLES — Versailles Poultry Days Inc. has announced the 11 women vying for the title of Miss Chick 2020. The contest, sponsored by U.S. Bank, will take place Aug. 15, 2020, with an onstage interview in the old VHS High School gymnasium.

In the interest of contestant and audience safety, only parents of the contestants and members of the media will be admitted to the gymnasium. A live stream of the event will be available to the public via the Miss Chick Facebook Page, Miss Chick — Versailles Poultry Days

After 69 years of celebrating vibrant, dynamic young women as part of the Poultry Days Festival, the Miss Chick pageant has earned its place as a rich community tradition. Members of the Miss Chick court promote the festival throughout their reign acting as ambassadors to the Ultimate Frisbee community that participates in the tournament held in conjunction with the festival and at several other local festivals. The court members have also participated in philanthropic events that raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Wounded Warrior Project as well as their own philanthropy event, Confident Chicks Night.

In addition to the honor of representing Poultry Days during their reign, the chosen Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, crown and $1,000 for herself; First runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque and $400 for herself; and second runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque and $200 for herself.

Contestants will be judged on the following basis:

• Appearance: 25%

• Clothing: 25%

• Poise, ability to speak, platform presence: 25%

• Personal Interview: 25%

The 2020 contestants are Katelyn Miller, daughter of Aaron and Nancy Miller, sponsored by Houston-UVCC FFA; Emma York, daughter of Chris and Lynda York, sponsored by Beau Townsend Ford; Megan Rismiller, daughter of Matt and Erin Rismiller, sponsored by Versailles Music Boosters; Emma George, daughter of Dan and Tara George, sponsored by Versailles FFA Chapter; Kaylee Phelan, daughter of Todd and Marti Phelan, sponsored by Versailles Cross Country; Grace Carman, daughter of Amy and Rob Carman, sponsored by Towne & Country Players; Darian Feltz, daughter of Bruce and Jennifer Feltz, sponsored by Expert Regrind Service; Jayla Pothast, daughter of Jon and Jessica Pothast, sponsored by Flying J’s Gymnastics; Reganne O’Connor, daughter of Norma and Jacoby Highley Patrick and Melissa O’Connor, sponsored by Genesis 4-H; Carrie Rhoades, daughter of Douglas and Leslie Rhoades, sponsored by Elite Truck & Auto Repair; and Hannah Schmitz, daughter of Randy and Kathy Schmitz, sponsored by Barbara Rethlake Dance Studio.