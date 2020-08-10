Shelby County surpasses 200 COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY – Thirteen cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. That brings the county’s total to 204 confirmed cases.

The new cases include a girl between the ages of 10-19, a woman in her 20s, a boy between the ages of 10-19, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 50s.

Four cases were reported late Friday. They include a man in his 40s, a oman inher 20s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include five girls and two boys younger than the age of 10; eight girls and seven boys in the age range of 10 to 19; 13 men and 18 women in their 20s; 12 men and 19 women in their 30s; 12 men and 12 women in their 40s; 16 men and 15 women in their 50s; 19 men and 15 women in their 60s; four men and 11 women in their 70s; three men and four women in their 80s; and one man and one woman in their 90s.

Of the 204 cases, 96 men have tested positive while 108 women have tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-seven Shelby County residents have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and four have died.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 294 total cases (260 confirmed and 34 probable), 28 hospitalizations, 197 (67%) recovered cases, and 6 deaths of COVID-19. Of the 294 cases, 181 cases are female (62%) and 113 cases are male (38%) with an average age of 48. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 276th case is a 51-year-old woman that is hospitalized. The 277th case is a 44 year old male that is hospitalized. The 278th case is an 89 year old male that is hospitalized. The 279th case is a 32 year old male that is self-isolating at home. The 280th case is a 55 year old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 281st case is a 51 year old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 282nd case is a 67 year old male that is self-isolating at home. The 283rd case is a 65 year old male that is self-isolating at home. The 284th case is a 56 year old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 285th case is a 92 year old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 286th case is a 44 year old male that is self-isolating at home. The 287th case is a 42 year old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 288th case is a 72 year old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 289th case is a 54 year old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 290th case is a 35 year old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 291st case is a 29 year old male that is self-isolating at home. The 292nd case is a 65 year old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 293rd case is an 88 year old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 294th case is a 48 year old male that is self-isolating at home.

The sixth death is a woman in the age range of 80-90 years old.

“Auglaize County Health Department staff would like to express our deepest sympathies for the family’s loss and send our thoughts and prayers to them,” said Auglaize County Health Commissioner Oliver Fisher. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

Since Friday, July 17, there have been a total of 171 new cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County. COVID-19 is community spread and affecting ALL areas of the county. The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) pleads to the citizens of Auglaize County to take the precautions to protect themselves and those around them from the spread of COVID-19. “We need cooperation from the public to slow the spread of the virus in our community. The numbers below represent statistics of the age demographics and areas affected during this time frame,” the press release said.

Cases since July 17 include six people in the 0-10 age range, 14 in the 10-20 age range, 28 in the 20-30 age range, 24 in the 30-40 age range, 24 in the 40-50 age range, 33 in the 50-60 age range, 20 in the 60-70 age range, 10 in the 70-80 age range, 11 in the 80-90 age range and one in he 90-100 age range. Cases include 75 people from St. Marys, 52 from Wapakoneta, 19 from Minster, six from Cridersville, seven from New Bremen, five from Waynesfield, three from Botkins, three from New Knoxville and one from New Hampshire.

Miami County Public Health has 853 positive cases with the addition of 14 new cases. Miami County has had 84 hospitalizations and 38 deaths. There are 620 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 402 positive cases with 45 hospitalizations. There have been 29 deaths and 270 people have recovered. There are 101 active cases.

Logan County has had 155 positive cases of COVID-19. There are 102 recovered cases, 51 active cases and 11 people have been hospitalization since the beginning of the pandemic. Two people have died in the county.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 101,731 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 11,629 have been hospitalized with 2,680 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,673 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 51% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.