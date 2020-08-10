Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:45 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a silage wagon flipped in the 14000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-6:59 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a car crashed into a creek in the 5000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-4:47 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to Camp Q Tokee on state Route 29 on the report of a theft.

Village log

SUNDAY

-5:13 a.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to a threat report in the 500 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:55 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

-10:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 13500 block of McCartyville Road in Van Buren Township.

-2:40 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10500 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:47 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 4000 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-8:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Dinsmore

Township.

-8:09 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney medics responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

-3:03 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire and deputies responded to 10465 Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of a lawnmower fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

