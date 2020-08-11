125 YEARS

AUGUST 11, 1895

If you’re at Wapakoneta this week, take a look through the new court house. Auglaize County was for many years badly in need of a court house, but the people took their time and waited until all the adjoining counties had erected new buildings. For beauty and convenience, it is far superior to any court house in this part of Ohio.

———

John Laughin this morning began work on an artesian well which he will drill on his country home just east of the city. His only intention is to secure water for stock and a fish pond, but it will also serve as a test well for gas or oil in that locality.

100 YEARS AGO

AUGUST 11, 1920

The Sidney Board of Education is asking an additional tax levy for support of Sidney schools. Additional review is absolutely necessary in order that the schools be kept open and up to the standard required by law. A short statement of the financial condition of the schools will convince the voter of the truth of this statement.

———

Postmaster Val Lee, who has an onion farm at Linesville, Pa. about 40 miles northeast of Youngstown, received word that his land, which is muck land, and crops were burning. He left immediately for that place.

75 YEARS AGO

AUGUST 11, 1945

A new industry employing 100 persons – most of them women – will go into operation on or about Aug. 20 in Jackson Center, when the M-D Industries, a canning concern, will begin output of an anticipated 50,000 cases of tomatoes. The new concern is Shelby County’s only operating cannery at the present time.

———

One hundred and fifty thousand Japanese were estimated today to have been killed by the atomic bomb dropped last week on Hiroshima. Radio Tokyo declared “practically” all living things, human and animal, were literally seared to death.”

50 YEARS AGO

AUGUST 11, 1970

Livestock champions were auctioned Thursday afternoon at the Shelby County Fair. The 845-pound Angus steer shown by Doug Jelley was bought for 78 cents a pound, or $659, by Robert Hepler of the Spot Restaurant, Sidney. The 205-pound champion Yorkshire hog owned by Rob Joslin was bought for $2.30 a pound, or $471, by the Jackson Center Community Club. The club also purchased the champion Hampshire lamb from Charles McMaster of Kettlersville for $3.11 a pound, or $295.

25 YEARS AGO

AUGUST 11, 1995

After struggling for the past couple years, Monarch Machine Tool Co. this week reported the company’s most positive showing in quite some time. Monarch officials say the report is a signal that the company has returned to profitability. Monarch President Robert Siewert advised shareholders the company produced second quarter earnings of 17 cents per share on an income of $640,000. The report is in sharp contrast to the second quarter of 1994 when the company lost $503,000, or 14 cents per share.

———

PHOTO – Larry Burks and Paul Burks display an assortment of pastries and pies available at their new business – Burks Pastries and Deli, 549 Vandemark Road. The cousins, who are Houston High School graduates, recently took over the operation of the shop.

———

WASHINGTON (AP) – Wrapping up a month of furious action, the House approved legislation Friday that would revise telecommunications policy for the 21st century, changing the way telephone and TV services are provided and what Americans pay for them.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

