Bridge over (not so) troubled water

Steve Laing, left, of Defiance, and Erick Lowe, of Belle Center, guide a load of boards over the historic 1875 Zenus King bowstring bridge being installed over Amos Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The wood being used to cover the bridge is southern yellow pine. A protective railing also will be installed on the bridge to prevent people from falling off. Next concrete ramps leading up to either side of the bridge will be installed.