Shelby County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 211

SIDNEY – Thirteen cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend and seven more were reported Monday by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, bringing the county’s total to 211 confirmed cases.

Monday’s cases included a woman in her 40s, a man in his 20s, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s.

The new cases from the weekend included a girl between the ages of 10-19, a woman in her 20s, a boy between the ages of 10-19, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 50s.

Four cases were reported late Friday. They included a man in his 40s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include five girls and two boys younger than the age of 10; eight girls and seven boys in the age range of 10 to 19; 15 men and 19 women in their 20s; 12 men and 19 women in their 30s; 12 men and 13 women in their 40s; 17 men and 15 women in their 50s; 20 men and 16 women in their 60s; four men and 11 women in their 70s; three men and four women in their 80s; and one man and one woman in their 90s.

Of the 211 cases, 100 men have tested positive while 111 women have tested positive for the virus.

As of Monday, 126 Shelby County residents have recovered, 81 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, six Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 297 total cases (263 confirmed and 34 probable), 28 hospitalizations, 225 (76%) recovered cases and six deaths of COVID-19. Of the 297 cases, 183 cases are female (62%) and 114 cases are male (38%) with an average age of 48.

The 295th case is a 60-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 296th case is a 19-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 297th case is a 10-year-old boy who is self-isolating at home.

Since July 17, there have been a total of 174 new cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County. Cases since July 17 include six people in the 0-10 age range, 16 in the 10-20 age range, 28 in the 20-30 age range, 24 in the 30-40 age range, 24 in the 40-50 age range, 33 in the 50-60 age range, 21 in the 60-70 age range, 10 in the 70-80 age range, 11 in the 80-90 age range and one in he 90-100 age range. Cases include 77 people from St. Marys, 53 from Wapakoneta, 19 from Minster, seven from New Bremen, six from Cridersville, five from Waynesfield, three from Botkins, three from New Knoxville and one from New Hampshire.

Miami County Public Health has 858 positive cases with the addition of five new cases. Miami County has had 86 hospitalizations, including two new hospitalizations, and 39 deaths, including one new death. There are 641 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 406 positive cases with 45 hospitalizations. There have been 29 deaths, and 272 people have recovered. There are 104 active cases.

Logan County has had 157 positive cases of COVID-19. There are 105 recovered cases, 50 active cases and two current hospitalizations. Two people have died in the county.

In Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 102,826 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 11,760 have been hospitalized with 2,699 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,708 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 51% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.