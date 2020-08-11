Police log
TUESDAY
-12:27 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.
MONDAY
-9:55 p.m.: domestic violence. Carl T. Lynch, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.
-4:58 p.m.: theft. Police received a report miscellaneous items, valued at $1,000, were stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.
-12:42 p.m.: theft — without consent. Crystal Dawn Marlow, 43, was arrested on theft charges.
-12:33 p.m.: criminal mischief. A 2009 white Chevrolet was reported damaged after an unknown substance was poured the top and of and the vehicle’s hood in the 800 block of St. Marys Road.
-11:10 a.m.: burglary. Nicholas Overbey, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on burglary charges and for OVI.
SUNDAY
-1:29 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Keith D. Lewis, 26, of Sidney, was cited from driving under OVI suspension.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-2:38 to 4:24 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.
-1:29 a.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist Sidney Police.
-12:11 a.m. to 10:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.
SUNDAY
–9:19 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a structure fire.
-5:56 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.
-2:17 a.m. to 10:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.
SATURDAY
-8:46 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.
-4:20 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.
-2:38 a.m. to 11:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.
FRIDAY
-11:50 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.
-9:38 a.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.
-7:28 a.m. to 7:26 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.
-12:17 a.m. to 10:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.
THURSDAY
–5:21 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a the report of smoke.
-1:55 p.m.: oil spill. Crews responded to an oil spill.
-1:06 a.m. to 9:28p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.