Police log

TUESDAY

-12:27 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

MONDAY

-9:55 p.m.: domestic violence. Carl T. Lynch, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-4:58 p.m.: theft. Police received a report miscellaneous items, valued at $1,000, were stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-12:42 p.m.: theft — without consent. Crystal Dawn Marlow, 43, was arrested on theft charges.

-12:33 p.m.: criminal mischief. A 2009 white Chevrolet was reported damaged after an unknown substance was poured the top and of and the vehicle’s hood in the 800 block of St. Marys Road.

-11:10 a.m.: burglary. Nicholas Overbey, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on burglary charges and for OVI.

SUNDAY

-1:29 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Keith D. Lewis, 26, of Sidney, was cited from driving under OVI suspension.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:38 to 4:24 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-1:29 a.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist Sidney Police.

-12:11 a.m. to 10:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

SUNDAY

–9:19 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a structure fire.

-5:56 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-2:17 a.m. to 10:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-8:46 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-4:20 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-2:38 a.m. to 11:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-11:50 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-9:38 a.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-7:28 a.m. to 7:26 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-12:17 a.m. to 10:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

–5:21 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a the report of smoke.

-1:55 p.m.: oil spill. Crews responded to an oil spill.

-1:06 a.m. to 9:28p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

