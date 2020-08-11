A pile of desks outside the New Bremen Elementary/Middle School.
A CAT removes debris during the demolition of New Bremen Elementary/Middle School on Tuesday, August 11.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A single desk remains in a classroom during the demolition of the old New Bremen Elementary/Middle School on Tuesday, August 11.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Old New Bremen school demolition has begun
