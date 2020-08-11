Russia Board of Education holds special meeting

RUSSIA – The Russia Local School Board of Education met in a special meeting Aug. 4 to employ staff and approve a board statement.

A motion passed to approve the following board resolution: “Whereas, Russia Local School Board members that have been duly elected by their local constituents maintain the right to make policies in order to best serve Russia Local School District throughout the coronavirus pandemic and moving forward.”

The board also passed motions to transfer Amy Spradlin from dishwasher position to assistant cook position for the 2020-21 school year, employ Joyce Albers as cafeteria dishwasher for the 2020-21 school year, employ Lauren Jones as a one-to-one student aide for the 2020-21 school year, employ Carrie Borchers as grade 7-9 English language arts and social studies teacher for the 2020-21 school year, employ Brock Faulkner as junior varsity boys and high school girls golf coach for the 2020-21 school year and to approve Terry Daugherty as a volunteer high school boys and girls golf coach for the 2020-21 school year.