Huston Highway dedication plans finalized

HOUSTON — Plans for the dedication of a stretch of state Route 66 renamed for Sgt. 1st Class Charles Gregory “Greg” Huston have been finalized.

The dedication ceremonies, scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 29, will take place on the property of Hardin-Houston Local School District, 5300 Houston Road, adjacent to state Route 66. Huston was a graduate of Houston High School.

Huston was on a patrol in Laos on March 28, 1968, when the unit of which he was part of came under attack. He is the only Shelby Countian listed as missing in action.

The stretch of state Route 66 renamed in honor of Huston extends from Houston Road to Roeth Road. The legislation renaming the route, introduced by state Rep. Susan Manchester, was a part of Ohio House Bill 276. Gov. Mike DeWine signed that bill into law on March 4 in the Rotunda of Ohio’s Capitol Building.

Several members of Huston’s family were present for the signing ceremonies. Manchester, Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst and Jim and Deborah Moorman, representing Shelby County’s veterans, also were present for the ceremonies.

Huston’s brother, John Huston, pushed to have the roadway renamed. John Huston enlisted the aid of Barhorst, a friend of the family. He knew given Barhorst’s governmental experience, he would understand the process that needed to be followed.

Speakers for the Aug. 29 ceremony include Manchester, Hardin-Houston Superintendent Ryan Maier, Shelby County Commission President Robert Guillozet, Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 Deputy Director Randy Chevalley and Huston’s nephew and namesake, Gregory Huston. Barhorst will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Rev. Jarred Kohn, pastor of the Church of the Holy Angels, the home parish for the John Huston family, will offer the invocation. Houston Congregational Christian Church Pastor Kris Geise will offer the benediction.

The Houston High School band, under the direction of Dave Reister, will play during the ceremonies. Music will include “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “The Army Song” and “America the Beautiful.”

The Sidney Veterans Honor Guard will post the colors, fire a 21-gun salute, play “Taps” and retire the colors. Representatives of every veterans’ organization in Shelby County plan to be present for the ceremonies.

Shelby County’s veterans’ organizations include American Legion Post 217 (Sidney), American Legion Post 355 (Fort Loramie), American Legion Scherer Post 493 (Jackson Center), American Legion Heiland Post 446 (Anna), Catholic War Veterans Post 661 (Russia), Disabled American Veterans Chapter 48 (Sidney) and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4239 (Sidney).

“There is more than ample parking at the school,” Barhorst said, “and it is just a short walk to the site of the program. There is more than enough room to social distance for this event. I would ask those attending to following all pandemic guidelines, including wearing masks.”

“I’d also suggest that if you plan to attend, you bring lawn chairs,” Barhorst said. “While the ceremony won’t be terribly long, it will probably last about a half hour, longer than some will want to stand.”