125 YEARS

AUGUST 12, 1895

H.C. Jones, N. Yoakam and friends took breakfast at Quincy yesterday. The rode over on their wheels.

———

Camp Starve-Out, located three miles northeast of Sidney, pulled stakes yesterday afternoon. The campers were Nicholas Cleckner, Henry Kloeker, George Cottrell, and James Guy. During their week’s outing they established for themselves a high reputation of royal entertaining.

100 YEARS AGO

AUGUST 12, 1920

The 1921 official automobile license tags in Ohio will be green in color with white letters and of practically the same design as the 1920 tags. It is expected that approximately two million tags will be made for 1921. Unusual growth is evident in auto truck tags.

———

Ohio’s third presidential candidate, Dr. Aaron S. Watkins, standard bearer of the prohibition party, and his running mate, D. Leigh Colvin, who is Ohio born, will be formally notified of their nomination in Germantown tonight. Representatives of the party all over the country are present for the exercises.

75 YEARS AGO

AUGUST 12, 1945

The churches of the city and in most of the county will observe the same plan of services for V-J day as was observed on V-E day according to Rev. R.E. Scully, president of the Shelby County Ministerial Association. Individual church services will be held on the evening President Truman officially proclaims V-J day, for prayer and thanksgiving that World War II has been officially ended.

50 YEARS AGO

AUGUST 12, 1970

The generosity of a Sidney physician in donating his time for physical examinations will make it possible for a group of Greenwood apartment youngsters to attend Boy Scout camp at little cost. William Risk, Shelby County Boy Scout executive, said that Dr. William Mentges conducted the examinations for 14 boys at the Salvation Army during the past week.

25 YEARS AGO

AUGUST 12, 1995

TOKYO (AP) – Yoko Ono is letting fans, in Japan at least, hear the result of her reconciliation with Paul McCartney. A song about Hiroshima that Ono wrote and recorded in January with backup by McCartney and his family will be broadcast Sunday on Japan’s public television station NHK station officials said Friday.

———

PHOTO – NOSTALGIA – At a Fourth of July parade during World War I in Sidney, area residents visit The Spot restaurant, which was then a stand. The restaurant continues in a new location today. In the foreground is the late Cable Pepper of Pemberton. There was a parade in town that day for the young men going off to fight in the war. Not visible but working in the restaurant is Arthur O. Wiggin, who worked with Joe Cook, Spot founder.

———

The Shelby County Unit of the American Cancer Society will conduct a Relay For Life. The event will begin at 6 pm. on Aug. 11 and continue Aug. 12. The Relay For Life will be held at Julia Lamb Stadium, which is located on North Street. Participants can walk or run around the track for 24 hours to raise money for cancer research and patients.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

