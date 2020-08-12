Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Wednesdays and Sundays froom 1 to 4 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will hold lawn games on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., Aug. 6 to 25. Kids ages 6-12 will try all sorts of lawn games such as corn hole, lawn darts, croquet, badminton, tic tac toss, frisbee, jump the creek and more. Cost is $20 for members and $38 for potential members.

• Half day preschool Kinetics camps (ages 2-6 but must be potty trained) and full day Kinetics summer camps (ages 6 and up) are still underway at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, with fun themes, gymnastics skills, snacks, games, and more. Kids that attend the full day camps should also bring a sack lunch, swimsuit and towel.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will hold basketball classes Tuesdays (Aug. 4 to 25), ages 5-7, 4:15 to 5 p.m.; ages 8-10, 5 to 5:45 p.m. Learn the basics of basketball – shooting, dribbling, rebounding, defense, passing, or refresh and improve basketball skills before tryouts. Cost is $20 for members (four classes) and $38 for potential members (four classes).

• Swim Stroke Clinics for beginner swimmers looking to improve their stroke technique, as well as for experienced swimmers looking to refine their skills will be held at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. The breaststroke will be covered Aug. 4, 6, 11 and 13, and the butterfly will be covered Aug. 18, 20, 25 and 27. Cost is $30.

• Kinetics Summer Camps will be held at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and feature fun themes, games, snacks, a piñata, and more! Full day camps also get swim time. Prices cover the entire camp (Monday to Thursday) and includes a T-shirt and snacks. Half day camps for members cost $55; half day camps for non-members cost $75; full day camps for members cost $75; full day camps for non-members cost $95. Pre-school camp is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children ages 2 to 6; children must be potty trained. Progressive camp and Boys camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 6 and older. Camps will be held Aug. 17 through 20. Children in the Progressive and Boys camps are asked to bring a sack lunch, swimsuit and towel.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s annual Y-FEST will be held Sept. 19. Y-FEST features Virtual Y-FEST Activities for the entire family. Watch the YMCA’s Facebook page for activity information. There will be photo challenges, physical challenges, and STEM challenges, with lots of chances to win and fun prizes.

FRIDAY, AUG. 14

• Community Blood Center will host an “Uber Eats Blood Drive” from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive an Uber Eats $10 gift card, the new “Blood Donor” face mask, and the “Time to Save a Life” t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Schedule your donation at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

• The Rock Piqua Drive-In Concert will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Jamie Suttle will open the show at 7 p.m. and Clark Manson will perform at 8 p.m. Parking for the concert begins at 4 p.m. and a food truck rally will be held until 7 p.m. featuring Susie’s Big Dipper, Yummy Gyro, Buckeye Burger and Cumberland Kettle Corn. Organizers ask that anyone attending for the Food Truck Rally maintain social distancing and wear a mask when not consuming food.