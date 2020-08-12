CBC to host ‘Uber Eats’ blood drive Friday, Aug. 14

DAYTON – Community Blood Center will host an “Uber Eats Blood Drive” Friday, Aug. 14, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive an Uber Eats $10 gift card, the new “Blood Donor” face mask, and the “Time to Save a Life” t-shirt.

Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Schedule your donation at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Donors can use the Uber Eats $10 gift card for Uber Eats food delivery and for taking rides with Uber.

CBC is encouraging support for the Friday, Aug. 14 “Uber Eats Blood Drive” to help maintain the blood supply through another difficult summer weekend. There are fewer mobile blood drives on Friday and Saturday and no collections on Sunday.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the blood supply due to business blood drive cancellations, limitations on community blood drives, and high summer usage at area hospitals. CBC also faces uncertainty about high school blood drives resuming in the fall.

CBC is also asking more COVID-19 survivors to consider donating their antibody-rich plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The CBC COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) program is now accepting donors who have tested positive by blood test for COVID-19 antibodies. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call 937-461-3220.