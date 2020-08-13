125 years

August 13, 1895

Henry Young, while fishing in the river near Port Jefferson last evening caught an eel, weighing four pounds and two ounces. Parties who saw the catch say that his eelship led Henry, who was in a boat, a merry chase of over a mile before he succeeded in landing him.

The Big Four will make a rate of 30 cents round-trip to Quincy tomorrow on all regular trains on account of the Odd Fellow’s picnic. Tickets good returning on Friday.

100 years ago

August 13, 1920

The following is the band concert program to be played on the south side of the square Thursday evening and the special feature will be a quartet number: March – “Royal Decree;” Overture – “Barber of Seville;” “Lassus Trombone;” Valse – “Alpine Sunset;” Quartet – “Farewell To Thee;” Selection – “You’re in Love;” Fantasia – “Roziska;” March – “Triumph of Old Glory.”

75 years ago

August 13, 1945

Nagasaki was the target for the second atomic bomb dropped by the U.S. August 9. The bomb apparently obliterated the naval base and ship-building center 145 miles southwest of Hiroshima.

In view of the false surrender announcement last night and the premature announcement on V-E day last May and to avoid confusion, the Sidney and Shelby County V-J day program will await the official announcement by President Truman.

50 years ago

August 13, 1970

The grand opening of the new LK restaurant at Botkins has been set for Wednesday through Friday of this week, according to Delbert Fullenkamp, manager. Located on the south side of State Route 219 at the Interstate 75 interchange, the new restaurant first opened for business on June 2.

———

An Indiana firm, Burger Mann, Inc., has received a permit to construct a 50-seat restaurant on Wapakoneta Avenue, City Building Inspector John Hanagan reports. The location of the proposed restaurant is directly behind the Sohio station located on the northwest corner of Russell Street and Wapakoneta Avenue. A dwelling on the lot will be razed.

25 years ago

August 13, 1995

Kantessa Zwiebel of Maplewood, president of the Shelby County Junior Fair Board, is this year’s recipient of the Lee H. Archer Memorial Award. She was selected by a vote of the entire membership of the current Junior Fair Board. The award is presented annually to the junior Fair Board member who exemplifies positive attitude, diligent leadership, unselfish cooperation, quality citizenship and hard work toward successful completion of the Junior Fair.

———

NEW YORK (AP) – NBA commissioner David Stern was smiling and optimistic when he walked into a negotiating session with the players association at a midtown hotel. Four hours later, he emerged grim-faced. “We are resigned to the fact that there won’t be a season,” Stern said after labor talks broke off Thursday evening with the two sides no closer to an agreement.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

