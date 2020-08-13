Top pet voting underway

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) has announced that voting for the 2021 Top Pet Calendar has begun.

Voting will take place through Monday, Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m. Each $1 donation equals one vote for your favorite pet. The top 12 pets who earn the most votes will be featured in the 2021 calendar. The pet that has the highest number of votes will be crowned as the 2021 Top Pet and will be featured on the cover of the calendar, on the SCARF website, and SCARF brochure for the entire year.

Vote for your favorite pet by going to www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com and click on “vote now.”