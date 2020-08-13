9 apply for village administrator job

NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Village Council learned at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12, that several applicants have applied for the village administrator position. Also, council revealed they would look into a creating a full time police chief position.

In regards to the administrator position, Mayor Keith Leffel said by the Aug. 12 deadline nine had applied. He said he intends to begin interviews very soon, with the hope that the new person can be named at the September council meeting.

Rex Katterheinrich, the current administrator, had announced his intention to retire at the July council meeting. He has said he plans to stay until the new person is settled.

In other business, following an executive session, the council decided to look into the logistics of creating a full-time police chief position. Currently, the coverage by the village police department is done by the part time police chief, a part time sergeant, and two part time patrol officers.

In other action, council approved a resolution agreeing that the village will pay $10,000 annually to the state of Ohio for a $200,000 interest free loan to upgrade the West Bremen Street sewers. Engineering consultants at Choice One are currently working on plans for the project, with bids to go out in early 2021. The work will be done on West Bremen Street to Bielefeld.

Council also approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing contracts with village energy supplier American Municipal Power. The contract lasts until December 2023.

An ordinance was approved by emergency to establish appropriations of $49,477.03 for the Coronavirus Relief Fund, due to the receipt of funds from the Coronavirus State grant.

The next village council meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

